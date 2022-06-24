CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston man was assaulted after he reportedly exposed himself to a woman at Home Team BBQ.

According to a report, Charleston police arrested and charged Andrew Wray, 32, with indecent exposure after he exposed his genitals to a woman.

A few minutes later he was assaulted by an unnamed person.

The incident happened in May, and the victim told police that she was leaving the restaurant when Wray waved her over to his table and offered to buy her a shot.

In the report, the woman told police that Wray said, “Well let me entertain you anyways,” before unzipping his pants and exposing his genitals to her.

“The victim walked away and told her friends what happened, which led to the assault,” the report reads.

CPD was shown security video footage of the exposure occurring, which, they said, “clearly captured” Wray exposing himself to the victim.