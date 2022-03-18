HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina is more ready for a health disaster than in previous years, according to a recently released report from the Trust for America’s Health.

The 2022 Ready or Not: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and Bioterrorism report moved South Carolina’s rating from the “low” performance level to the “high” tier, joining 16 other states with the designation. Twenty states are in the “middle” category, and 13 were classified as having a “low” level of preparedness.

South Carolina joins Ohio and Pennsylvania in making the jump from “low” to “high.” South Carolina’s improvement was due to the new health indicator, public health system comprehensiveness, along with the state becoming accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, according to the report. The state also increased the usage of paid time off.

North Carolina, meanwhile, fell from the “high” to the “middle” tier.

The grades are based on several indicators – incident management, institutional quality and quantity, water security, workforce resiliency and infection control, countermeasure utilization, patient safety and health security surveillance.

According to the report, South Carolina had a plan for a laboratory surge, 29% of hospitals have an “A” grade, that the state participates in the Nurse Licensure Compact, that 44% of the population is served by a comprehensive public health system, that there was no change in public health funding and that 3% of the population uses a community water system that is in violation of health-based standards. Those indicators are about the same as the national averages.

The report makes several national recommendations, including promoting health equity in preparedness efforts, ensuring effective coordinations and to prepare for environmental threats and extreme weather.

Guaranteeing clean water for people after disasters, the report said, will help protect against terrorism on the drinking and agricultural water systems. One specific recommendation under that category urges Congress to restore the federal Clean Water Rule.