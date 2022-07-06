RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department will address a tip about a planned mass shooting that led to arrests and seizures of firearms in the city on the Fourth of July.

Chief Gerald Smith will speak about the busted planned shooting at 2 p.m. today at police headquarters.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

There was another large shooting incident on July 4 in Richmond that left six people shot near an after-hours club in the city. Authorities said that four men and two women were shot, and two of the victims have life-threatening injuries.