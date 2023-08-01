ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Anderson County Council will vote on the third reading of a new RV Park ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting.

If adopted, it would regulate how RV parks are constructed and maintained.

“There will be safety standards,” Rusty Burns, the county’s administrator, said. “There will be certain rules and guidelines that will have to be in place before you build an RV park.”

The proposal would require developers to submit a plan to the county before beginning construction. A park attendant must be on duty within the park at all times. Parks would need to have access to water, electricity and sewage disposal. They would have to be built a certain distance from neighboring properties.

“It will be safer for the people who go there but hopefully more appealing to the residents who live around that area,” Burns said.

The ordinance would be applied to new RV parks. Existing parks would be grandfathered in.

7NEWS spoke with Karen McCullough, the owner and founder of The Shores of Asbury Campground in Anderson. She said RV parks are already required to follow local and state regulations.

“Basically, you have to work with the county you’re in to make sure you’re following all their rules and regulations,” she said. “Also, you have to work very closely with DHEC.”

Though Anderson County’s new ordinance would not apply to McCullough, she said her team will continue to do their part to create a safe and clean environment for their visitors.

“We pick up every individual piece of trash out of every site when an RV leaves,” McCullough said. “We check the water source to make sure it’s not dripping. We look for anything that might be wrong with the electricity. There’s a lot of maintaining and upkeeping you have to do when you own an RV park.”

The Anderson County Council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse.