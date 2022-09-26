GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The body of Sgt. Conley Jumper, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died from injuries from a crash Tuesday afternoon, is being escorted to Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Monday morning.

Jumper’s body will be escorted from Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital up Grove Road and then will turn right on White Horse Road, where it will travel to down to the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home.

The escort is expected to start at 11 a.m.

Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster issued a statement Wednesday in regard to Jumper’s passing.

“On behalf of Greenville County Schools, we want to extend our prayers, sympathy and support to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to his current assignment, Sgt. Conley Jumper was a long-time member of our School Enforcement team and I was fortunate to know him and consider him a friend. His large physical presence was only a small part of who he was. He was a man who lit up a room with an infectious smile, a great sense of humor, and a passion for service. His ability to connect with people and respect all individuals made him a great deputy. His loss will be felt for a long time both personally and professionally and those of us in GCS grieve together with his family, his brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and the countless individuals who considered him a friend.”

Our crews also spotted a sign at Bon Secours Wellness Arena honoring Sgt. Jumper.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said one of their deputies died following a series of crashes after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials told us earlier that three deputies and two others were injured in a crash following a traffic stop on Interstate 85 northbound near White Horse Road.

During the traffic stop, sheriff’s office officials said at least one person from the suspect vehicle got into a fight with two deputies at the scene and struggle occurred.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said that, during the struggle, the suspect vehicle accelerated and collided with a tractor trailer.

Around the same time, another deputy’s patrol car also collided with the suspect’s vehicle.

Three deputies and at least two suspects were taken to the hospital.

Sergeant William Conley Jumper, 52, died from his injuries at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Lewis said Sgt. Jumper leaves behind a wife and daughter.

The other four who were injured are expected to recover, Lewis said.

Tommy Crosby with SLED later named the suspects in the incident as Ray Kelly and Tornell Laureano. Laureano was denied bond Wednesday morning and is currently charged with trafficking meth/cocaine base 28 grams.

Tornell Laureano (Courtesy Greenville County Detention Center)

According to the sheriff, the exact sequence of events surrounding the crash is still unclear.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate.

Our crew at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital said some law enforcement have arrived at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office initially said the driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle were both taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Both the driver and passenger were reportedly checked out and believed to be okay.

