COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster easily won Tuesday’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

McMaster had one challenger in the primary, Harrison “Trucker Bob” Musselwhite of Greenville, South Carolina.

In early returns, McMaster had more than 80 percent of the vote.

McMaster will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November.

Former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham and state senator Mia McLeod are the frontrunners in that primary.

If McMaster wins the general election in November and completes that term, he will become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history.