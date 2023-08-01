COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials with the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) said that they have taken significant steps to prioritize the safety and well-being of student-athletes.

The SCHSL has joined a small handful of statewide high school sports associations to have head of player safety and well-being. Tim Kinney will serve as the league’s Director of Health, Safety, and Wellness.

This new role aims to provide access to the best healthcare and information, enabling member schools to maintain a secure environment for their athletes.

SCHSL Commissioner Dr. Jerome Singleton said, “We really want to protect our student-athletes. It only made sense in our league’s opinion to be intentional about that.”

Kinney will oversee the medical aspects of the league and assist schools in implementing best practices. Kinney said, “South Carolina is now being a leader in the entire country by having this role. My vision is to make sure all our member schools have access to the best healthcare and information to make sure all our kids are safe.”

Kinney has been a certified athletic trainer in high schools since 2006. The league aims to support students not only in their athletic pursuits but also in their overall well-being.

Previously, assistant commissioners oversaw health and safety for their respective sports. With the introduction of the Director of Health, Safety, and Wellness position, the SCHSL says they are taking a cohesive approach to enhancing safety standards for all student-athletes.

This initiative aligns with the league’s overarching goal of providing a secure environment for every student-athlete, regardless of their athletic aspirations Dr. Singleton said.

Earlier this year, South Carolina became the 47th state to mandate a license for athletic training.