SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Annoyed and disrespected are two feelings travelers like Omega Cromer experience while driving in the Upstate.

“You see it everywhere, I mean it’s so disrespectful, they don’t care about cutting you off, speeding none of that,” said Cromer, who lives in Inman.

But maybe the most upset of all drivers, are the ones impacted on a personal level.

“That’s somebody’s family member, that’s somebody’s mom, dad, aunt, uncle, brother, sister and our goal is target 0, we would love to not lose any lives,” said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

In an effort to get closer to that target zero goal, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is in the middle of their annual operation southern slow down initiative. It’s a time for troopers and other law enforcement agencies to specifically focus on speeding drivers, and it comes during the 100 deadliest days of summer for a reason.

“Of course, we are always on the roadways doing our jobs trying to educate the public but this is a time that we find that speeding increases the most and we see the most fatalities, so we think it’s important to get out there and just have that increased presence out there,” said Ridgeway.

Drivers like Lisa Pearson hope it gives others a new perspective.

“I feel like we all have somewhere to go, you know, I may have to be there, you may have to be there, but we all got to be somewhere so we just all need to slow it down and be focused on what we’re doing,” said Lisa Pearson, who lives in Spartanburg.

Another way to give drivers a new perspective, looking at the statistics. Ridgeway said while numbers are down right now from last year, the summer is not over yet.

“In 2022, we had about 131 fatalities that were contributed to speed and as far as just speeding in general that also contributed to about 10,000 other collisions, ranging from a minor collision all the way to a fatality,” said Ridgeway.

Ridgeway said travelers forget driving a vehicle is the most dangerous thing we do, and we do it every day. It’s why he hopes initiatives like this one can save lives.

Operation Southern Slow Down will last until this Sunday, July 23rd.