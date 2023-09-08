ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A jury trial is underway in Anderson County as hundreds of homeowners are involved in a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit.

Natalie Zitek is the class action representative for the case. She and more than 200 other homeowners claim gross negligence and breach of implied warranty against developer, D.R. Horton.

“That was hell,” Zitek said. “That was absolute hell.”

That’s how Zitek described the repair process of her home in the Rose Hill subdivision that she’s lived in for the past ten years.

Zitek said her family of five moved from Chicago, Illinois to South Carolina, closed on their brand-new $290,000 home in 2013 and claims to have had home repair problems ever since.

Zitek claimed issues with windows, brick, stone, concrete, and drainage of her home, but said when repairs were made, they still weren’t done properly.

“This is just not acceptable,” Zitek said. “My house can’t look like this. You did a repair and now you have left it looking worse than what it was originally.”

D.R. Horton, the defendant in this case, built all the homes in Zitek’s subdivision, Rose Hill. Zitek claimed most all her neighbors have the same or similar home issues as her family.

However, the defendants questioned Zitek’s motives in filing the lawsuit, claiming she wasn’t even aware of some damage to her home before seeking a lawyer.

Defense Attorney: “So did you take it upon yourself to go to a lawyer for all your neighbors?” Zitek: “Yes I did,” Defense Attorney: ”For their cracking?” Zitek: “Yes I did!” Defense Attorney: “Even though you didn’t have any at that time?” Zitek: “I am the class representative for 220 homes, all of my neighbors, I care about all of my neighbors.”

Zitek is asking the jury for money in this case, she said, to hire contractors to fix violations of her home and others, she claims D.R. Horton is responsible for.

“Knowing what I know now, there is no way I would have ever had D.R. Horton build a home,” Zitek said. “My dream home that we loved so much on June 15th of 2013 and we’re so excited to stay in that night, that dream became a complete nightmare. I would never hire D.R. Horton ever again to build a home.”

At this time it is unclear how many people will testify in this case and how long it could last.