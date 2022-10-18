SALUDA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of pulling a gun on another man Monday during an argument over NFL football.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call in reference to a man pointing a gun in the employee parking lot of Amick Farms.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they located Anthony Fowler.

Deputies learned that Fowler had pointed a gun at another man and threatened him after they got into an argument over NFL football.

Fowler was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm.

He was taken to the Saluda County Detention Center.