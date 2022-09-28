COOKEVILLE, T.N. (WSPA) – An Anderson man was arrested Tuesday night after traveling to Tennessee to solicit a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity.

The Tennesee Bureau of Investigation began an investigation of an advertisement on the dark web depicting a 13-year-old girl being solicited for sexual activity on Monday after receiving information from Homeland Security Investigations.

According to agents, the advertisement caught the attention of David Vannelli, 39, of Anderson.

Agents located the girl and her family in Cookeville, posed as the girl, and arranged for Vannelli to meet the girl in Cookeville on Tuesday night.

Vannelli was arrested after arriving in Cookeville and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of solicitation of aggravated statutory rape.

He was taken to Putnam County Jail and is being held on a $53,000 bond.