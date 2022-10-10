LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Man found shot to death outside Lancaster home, police say

An initial investigation identified 39-year-old Lancaster resident Rodricas Stewart as the suspect. Stewart turned himself in on Sunday and faces charges including murder.

“We are thankful we were able to develop a suspect and resolve this case quickly,” said Chief Don Roper.