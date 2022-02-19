SC police search for 11-year-old considered endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an 11-year-old who is considered endangered.

Jayden Goodman, 11, was last seen when he ran away from a home on Gordon Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to police. He is considered to be in danger because of his age and overnight temperatures.

Police said Saturday morning that he has family in the Wilmington and New Hanover areas of North Carolina and could be possible headed there.

Goodman is about 100 pounds with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black/red North Face jacket, black sweatpants, and black boots, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.