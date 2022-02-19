SC police search for 11-year-old considered endangered

Southeast Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an 11-year-old who is considered endangered.

Jayden Goodman, 11, was last seen when he ran away from a home on Gordon Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to police. He is considered to be in danger because of his age and overnight temperatures.

Police said Saturday morning that he has family in the Wilmington and New Hanover areas of North Carolina and could be possible headed there.

Goodman is about 100 pounds with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black/red North Face jacket, black sweatpants, and black boots, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV