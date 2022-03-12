NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a parent accused of assaulting a student at Gildersleeve Middle School Thursday.

Newport News school officials say the altercation took place between two students and a mother.

The mother attended a conference with school administrators and other family members. After the meeting, instead of leaving the building, the mother and her child went into the cafeteria during eighth-grade lunch and assaulted another student, a teacher and a security guard, school officials said.

The mom then ran out of the building before police could arrive.

School staff members told 10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf they’re fed up with students constantly fighting and are especially shaken up after a parent laid their hands on a student, staff member and security guard before escaping.

“A parent came into the office with several members of her family and signed her child out and then instead of leaving the building, went into the cafeteria where she, her child and several family members assaulted another student,” an employee who wished to remain anonymous told 10 On Your Side.

The employee says a teacher and security guard tried breaking up the fight but were shoved by the parent in the process.

A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department confirms 30-year-old Keyazia Pitt was the parent involved and ran before police could arrive.

The school employee also mentioned at the time of the fight there was no school resource officer in the building or administrator monitoring lunch.

“With no SRO, we have no ability to handle that. It is disturbing because half of the eighth grade was in the cafeteria,” the employee said.

Court records show Pitt has a history of criminal and traffic charges dating back to 2012 including theft, assault and battery, and a May 2021 charge for malicious wounding.

“They definitely instigated because they went out of their way to go inside of the cafeteria instead of exit the building,” the employee recalled.

We’re told the teacher and security guard are back at work. The students involved have been punished per the school’s code of conduct.

Pitt is charged with simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police increase patrols around the school on Friday.

A spokesperson for NNPS sent 10 On Your Side the following statement:

Good afternoon Gildersleeve families. This is your principal Janelle Spitz calling to inform you of an incident that occurred today.