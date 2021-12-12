Sheriff: Suspects stole 3,600 pieces of mail in Carolinas

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged two people with stealing more than 3,600 pieces and dozens of packages in North and South Carolina.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson of York County, South Carolina, said Saturday a man and a woman were arrested last week after a citizen called with a tip that someone was tossing mail out of a car in a Walmart parking lot.

Investigators recovered 74 packages and thousands of other pieces of mail taken from nearly 2,000 mailboxes on either side of the state line in the area of Charlotte, North Carolina, reported The Herald of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The sheriff said the parcels are being returned to their rightful owners in six counties. York County detectives had already hand-delivered stolen mail to victims in their community. Tolson said his office was working with the U.S. Postal Service to return mail to victims in North Carolina.

He praised the tipster who called from outside Walmart.

“Without the public doing so, more citizens would have been victimized,” Tolson said.