CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting at a graduation party Saturday night killed one person and injured seven in Summerton.

The Claredon County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles approached a home on Saint Paul Road where almost 150 people were attending the celebration.

One car drove in the yard while the other stayed on the road and shots were fired, deputies said.

Deputies are unsure if the shots were fired randomly or for specific people.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicles sped away before their arrival. They began treating and transporting 8 victims to the hospital.

Deputies said the victims were 6 teenagers and 2 adults ranging in age from 12 to 36.

One adult died from her injuries Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the shooting may be gang-related and there were at least 60 to 70 rounds fired.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said, “These acts of violence cannot continue. Innocent children and adults are suffering the consequences of these acts!”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (803) 435-4414.