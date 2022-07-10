ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at Anderson Mall.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. They believe the incident was isolated between known people.

A man was taken to the hospital for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Police and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were able to clear the mall and are investigating the shooting at this time.

A suspect has not been named at this time.