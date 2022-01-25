Shots fired at GSP Airport parking garage, 1 hurt

GREER, SC (WSPA) – An investigation was underway Tuesday evening after shots were fired in a parking garage at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

According to GSP Airport officials, the gunfire happened just after 6:00 p.m. in parking garage B.

Officials said they believe there were three suspects and that they left the airport.

The victim left the airport and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, officials said.

Parking garage B at GSP Airport is partially closed with people being allowed to leave.

The airport continues to operate normally while the investigation into the shooting continues.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

