CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two sisters are pleading for answers after their brother was killed in a hit-and-run in Cherokee County.

Terry John Roland, 32, was walking south on US Highway 29 when he was hit by a vehicle heading north on the evening on Oct. 11.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the driver of the vehicle did not stop.

“No one deserves to die alone, broken up on the side of the street. No one deserves that,” one of Roland’s sisters said.

Investigators do not know the make or model of the vehicle.

Roland’s sisters said they are holding onto memories for now including their brother’s beloved Clemson hoodies.

“He was very loved. and he is very missed. Like I have to hold onto this hoodie because I get anxiety attacks,” said the other sister of Roland. “That was my brother. We just miss him and we want answers. We just want answers. That’s all.”

Anyone with information about this deadly hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.