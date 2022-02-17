SLED arrests former Pacolet PD officer for misconduct, other charges

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former Pacolet Police officer for misconduct in office and other charges Wednesday.

SLED charged Benjamin Perry Levi, 42, of Spartanburg, with misconduct in office and assault and battery third degree.

Levi assaulted and unlawfully detained a minor while on duty as a Pacolet Police officer on August 30, 2020, according to arrest warrants. During the incident, Levi allegedly grabbed and tackled the minor, leaving them with scratches and bruises.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Pacolet Police Department.

Levi is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.