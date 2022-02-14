SLED investigating inmate death in Spartanburg Co.

Editor’s Note: The last name of the inmate has changed.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

According to a release from the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 24-year-old Christopher Johari James Benson, of Spartanburg, was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:26 a.m. Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office and sheriff’s office are also investigating.

Results of the forensic autopsy are pending.