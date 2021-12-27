SLED investigating Upstate officer-involved shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to the GCSO, deputies responded to an address on McCall Road in Simpsonville after receiving a domestic violence call. The deputies who initially responded requested SWAT after learning that the suspect had fled the scene armed.

After a search, deputies spotted the suspect, armed with a firearm, at Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court in Simpsonville.

Negotiations ultimately failed and officers were engaged in a fire fight just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for their injuries. No deputies were injured.

