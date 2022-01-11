Small plane makes emergency landing in SC after experiencing engine problems

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A small plane made an emergency landing near Edisto Island on Tuesday afternoon after it began to experience engine problems.

Chief Larry Garvin with the St. Paul Fire District told News 2 oil from the plane’s engine started to blow out of the engine compartment shortly after takeoff. The plane was en route to Florida.

Chief Garvin said the pilot started to look for a safe plan to make an emergency landing. He landed the plane in a field behind King’s Farm Market off Highway 174 on Edisto Island.

The plane landed upright, but the wing hit a post during the landing, officials said.

Only the pilot was on board the plane at the time. That person was not injured.