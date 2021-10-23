Sources: Police weapon discharged during incident at VB hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An internal email sent within the Virginia Beach Police Department indicates an officer’s service weapon was fired during an incident at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Friday afternoon.

The police chief confirmed an email was sent Friday evening with details on the preliminary investigation. The email did not specify who fired the weapon but said it happened during an altercation.

There was no official word from police department public affairs officers on the type of incident or the identity of the suspect Friday evening, but 10 On Your Side was sent the internal police email from multiple sources close to the department. The email explained what police believed occurred based on their preliminary investigation.

The email said officers were dispatched to the hospital to assist detectives with an ongoing investigation around 3:30 p.m. While a patrol officer was on scene, the suspect attempted to run away.

According to the email, there was a brief fight. During that altercation, a round from the officer’s duty pistol was discharged. The email didn’t say who fired the shot or how it happened. The suspect then jumped from a “raised platform” and injured himself when he fell, the email said.

The email said the officer wasn’t injured.

The suspect was taken into custody.

10 On Your Side reached out to the police department public affairs office multiple times throughout the afternoon and evening without response. The only communication from public affairs officers was what police posted on Twitter around 4 p.m.

10 On Your Side also reached out to Police Chief Paul Neudigate, who responded around midnight.

Neudigate confirmed the information released in the email was what police believe occurred as part of the preliminary investigation.

Neudigate said police were still reviewing video to ensure the information they release is accurate. He added they planned to release more details Saturday morning.

Several employees told 10 On Your Side that they received emergency messages about the incident around 3:30 p.m. before receiving the all-clear. According to police, the hospital, on First Colonial Road, was also not the scene of an active shooter.

Following the incident, Sentara Healthcare released the following statement:

“There is no active shooter at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and there is no threat to any staff, patients or community. The Virginia Beach Police Department is handling the incident and all future updates will come from them.”

