(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states.

In fact, South Carolina has triple the number of vehicle fatalities than Massachusetts, the state with the fewest vehicle fatalities.

Coinciding with its high number of vehicle fatalities, South Carolina ranks 44th out of 50 for road safety.

Factors taken into account for Road Safety include:

DUI rates

Pedestrian and cyclist fatalities

Uninsured drivers

Road quality

Driving laws

Phone use while driving

Speeding

Aggressive acceleration

Harsh braking

Poor turning

As a whole, South Carolina came in as a fairly unsafe state in most categories.

South Carolina also ranks dead last in Personal & Residential Safety.

Factors taken into account for Personal & Residential Safety include:

Violent crime statistics

Drug abuse and overdose deaths

Number of first responders

Bullying rates

Elder abuse and exploitation

In total, South Carolina ranked 42nd out of 50 for total safety making it one of the 10 least safe states in the nation.

The full list of 50 can be viewed below.