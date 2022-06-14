GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville, South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for kidnapping a woman in Spartanburg in 2019.

63-year-old Jerry Cecil Edwards was found guilty of kidnapping and carjacking in a two-day jury trial.

The solicitor’s office said Edwards approached a woman on June 11, 2019 around 1:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the QuikTrip on West Main Street asking for a ride to Walmart.

The woman offered him a ride to wherever he needed to go after telling him that Walmart was closed.

After she drove him to Clinton Street, Edwards demanded money and took her car keys. He then threatened to hit her on the head with a brick unless she undressed and got into the trunk of her car, according to the solicitor’s office.

After Edwards drove her car to Short Allen Street, the victim was able to pull the trunk release and run to a nearby home for help.

Edwards was arrested hours later in Greenville, S.C., with the victim’s car, purse, cell phone, and credit cards.

“This situation could have been a lot worse if the courageous woman had not run for help when she did,” said Solicitor Barry Barnette. “Her actions were a life saver.”

Edwards was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The solicitor said Edwards had numerous previous convictions for burglary, kidnapping, robbery, and assault and battery, which contributed to the life sentence.