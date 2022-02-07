South Carolina PAWS finds a new way to deal with ex’s on Valentine’s Day

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored “Sweethearts” candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. The candies won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day. The New England Confectionary Co., or Necco, had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but not everyone sees it as a day of love. Anderson County PAWS is hosting a fundraiser to help the heart-broken singles get back at their exes.

For a $5 donation, PAWS workers will write the name of your ex in a litter pan or on a stuffed fabric toy and let the animals take care of them on Valentine’s Day.

If you are interested, send Anderson County PAWS the name of ex along with your donation via PayPal @AndersonCountyPAWS or stop by during business hours leading up to Valentines Day!

The shelter is opened Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 12-5 p.m.