South Carolina plans to sue Biden over vaccine mandate for health care workers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina plans to sue President Joe Biden over a vaccine mandate for health care workers, according to a release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson said the lawsuit will be filed “in the very near future.”

“President Biden has once again overstepped his legal authority and overreached his power,” Wilson said in a statement. “The President is not above the law. I fully support the rights of our [health care] heroes in opposition to mandatory COVID vaccines.”

This comes after South Carolina and other states filed a lawsuit against Biden over the vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also banned state cabinet agencies from enforcing any federal vaccine mandate.

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily blocked a vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 employees.