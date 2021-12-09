Southampton High put on lockdown; student may have brought weapon on campus, superintendent says

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Southampton High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a report that a student might have brought a weapon on campus.

Division Superintendent Gwendolyn Shannon said that Southampton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and K-9 units searched the building.

“School officials and district administration are working with law enforcement to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to protect our students and staff,” Shannon said in a statement. “We will have an increased police presence in our schools as the search and lockdown ensues until a resolution is reached. As always, the safety of our students and community is paramount. We will remain vigilant in doing all within our power to keep students and staff out of harm’s way. Our belief remains, “See Something, Say Something.”

Shannon said that the search would go according to policy and no children could leave the school due to the search. The tip to school officials said the unidentified student had a “weapon and contraband,” but nothing had been found as of midday Thursday.

Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation and Shannon said updates would come when the search was complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-653-2100, Southampton High School at 757-653-2751, or the Southampton County School Board Office at 757-653-2692.