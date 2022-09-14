LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster County School District is investigating after they said a student wrote a racial slur on their chest while on school property.

School officials said the incident happened at the end of August 2022 in the parking lot of Indian Land High School. The student had a racial slur written on their chest in paint, they said.

Officials said a photo of the student was shared with school administration from social media, where it was circulating. Administration said they immediately began an investigation and identified the student.

The student was removed from school as instructed by district board policy, LCSD said.