Summons: Myrtle Beach woman facing charges after dog killed 2 other dogs while on walks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged Sunday after her dog allegedly attacked and killed two dogs while on two separate walks in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Danielle Nicole Chappell is charged with violating ordinances regarding owning, keeping, or harboring a dangerous animal, along with owning a nuisance animal, according to a courtesy summons, which was issued because police were unable to give Chappell a ticket on the day of the alleged offense.

Police were called on Nov. 21 to the area of 73rd Ave. N. Ocean Blvd. and learned that a victim was walking her Pomeranian on the sidewalk when it was attacked from behind by Chappell’s Bullmastiff, according to a police report.

A few days later, the Chappell’s dog severely injured a Portuguese Water Dog, which also died, according to the summons. The victim was a bit in his hands and feet while trying to prevent the attack.

Chappell is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.