Suspect arrested after man found shot and killed in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 32-year-old man was found shot to death lying on the ground in Rock Hill early Tuesday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police officials said officers were called to a welfare check for a person on the ground in the 1300 block of Coronet Court around 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The caller also reportedly told authorities they had heard gunshots about 25 minutes prior.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS and the York County Coroner’s office pronounced the man dead. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

On Monday afternoon, investigators arrested 25-year-old Jamie Gavantay Williams of Rock Hill. Detectives issued warrants for Williams and were able to find him at a home on Duckett Court. Williams surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Williams is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful carrying of a firearm. He is also being held as he is currently wanted out of Mecklenburg County for other charges.

Williams will have a bond hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at (803) 329-7293.