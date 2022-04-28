GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A shooting which killed a Tanglewood Middle School student in March may have been gang related, according to a report released by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on March 31 at the school on Merriwoods Drive.

In an incident report from the shooting, released under the Freedom of Information Act, the responding officer responded to what was believed to be a “gunshot in the hallway.”

The sheriff’s office said a 12-year-old student shot another 12-year-old student in the 700 wing of the school.

The victim, 12-year-old Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The 12-year-old suspect, charged with murder and other weapons charges, was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia after he was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home a short time after the shooting.

In the incident report, the shooting is identified as “possibly gang related.”

No other information about the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

Additional documents surrounding the shooting are being withheld due to the investigation and prosecution of the case, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.