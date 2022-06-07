TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – A teacher is accused of exposing himself Sunday morning at an Upstate Walmart.

According to the Travelers Rest Police Department, officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to Walmart located at 9 Benton Road in reference to a man exposing his private parts to multiple women inside the store.

Prior to the officer’s arrival, dispatch said the suspect left the store in a silver pickup truck. However, the officers saw the truck and stopped him. Officers identified the driver as John James Gulius, 46, of Greenville.

During a conversation with officers, Gulius said he “may have” exposed himself inside the store. Officers took Gulius back to Walmart where the victims identified him as the suspect.

According to the incident report, Gulius apologized to one of the women, a Walmart employee, who was in the security office with other employees when he exposed himself.

Evidence showed Gulius exposed his private parts to at least two women in two different areas of the store, according to the police department.

When Gulius was asked why, he told officers, “Just thought I’d kind of be flirty”.

The incident report said Gulius was a special education teacher in Pickens County.

The School District of Pickens County confirmed Gulius was a teacher at East End Elementary and he had not worked since May 27.

The school district said, “Given the seriousness of the allegations involved, he has been placed on administrative leave, where he will remain until an investigation has been completed.”

Gulius was arrested and charged with two counts of exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.

He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.