GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The State Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Greenwood County.

The shooting occurred Wednesday, June 13 in the area of Parker Avenue and Jordan Street in Greenwood.

Officers with the Greenwood Police Department were called to area for reports of a person brandishing a handgun. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male armed with a handgun.

Police said the teenager ran from officers as they approached him, and when police chased him, shots were fired. No one was injured in the shooting and while the teenager did get away, he was later found hiding in a U-Haul trailer by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and arrested.

The teenager has been charged with possession of a handgun by an unlawful person under 18 and discharging a firearm in the city.

SLED is investigating the shooting at the request of the Greenwood Police Department. According to the division, the incident is the 16th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year, and Greenwood Police Departments first. In 2022 there were 32 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina.