GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash Sunday morning in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on Augusta Road.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was driving north on Augusta Road and a driver of a 2002 Honda Civic was driving south.

The driver of the Honda Civic traveled left of the center of the road and hit the driver of the Kia SUV head on, SCHP said. The driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 17-year-old Seth Allen Smith.