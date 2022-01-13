‘That is unconscionable … People should be fired,’ says defense attorney after state investigation into Virginia Beach police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three days before leaving office, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring dropped a bombshell of an investigation on the Virginia Beach Police Department. Herring’s office found at least five occasions where detectives used forged Department of Forensic Science documents to get information from suspects, and it happened over a four-year period.

10 On Your Side interviewed Delegate Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) while in Richmond Thursday. He is concerned about the Virginia Beach police.

“The police by law can be a little deceitful by law, and lie to you, and try to trick you and that’s what they did,” Scott said. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that police are allowed to lie during interrogations in many cases, according to the Innocence Project.

Herring found at least five cases where Beach police used forged documents from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science to get confessions or cooperation in cases.

“They wanted to entice people to make incriminating statements with DNA evidence,” Scott added.

Evidence that is manufactured.

“Imagine if it were a murder case and they had DNA there. I know I wasn’t there but they have DNA, and I’m to plead guilty to manslaughter, and your lawyer doesn’t even believe you because you have this document with what turns out to be bogus DNA,” Scott said.

“That is unconscionable, and someone should go to jail. People should be fired,” added Sonny Stallings, who for the past 44 years has served as a prosecutor and defense attorney.

According to Herring on Wednesday, his Office of Civil Rights has made an agreement with Virginia Beach police that halts the department from forging documents for interrogations. According to the conciliation agreement released by Herring’s office, VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate issued a directive on May 1, 2021 that mandated sworn personnel immediately stop using any forged or fake certificates of analysis or DFS documents.

The people who were involved in cases that were impacted by the forged documents will also be notified about what happened.

“I don’t know how many clients are going to call me tomorrow, and say ‘What about my case? Did they lie in my case? Was the evidence good in my case?’“ he said.

During our investigation into the issue, we learned the name of one of the five people who were shown the forged documents. He is supposed to soon plead guilty to a serious crime. We asked Stallings if that suspect were his client, what would he do and say?

“I would tell him he’s not going to plead guilty at all. I would challenge this evidence and challenge his statement,” Stallings said quickly.

His public defender attorney did not return our call.

Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson also said she’s concerned with the Herring report released Wednesday.

“We want to catch the bad guys — that’s obvious — but we want to do it in a fair way because at the end of the day, our city integrity is really important to us,” Wilson said. “I think we are lucky it was caught, and we have new leadership in the police department, and we will never see this happen again.”

Stallings says the black mark on the police department will be hard to erase.

“People wonder why people don’t trust the police. Look at this case. To lie and say they have this information, how many confessions did they get? I think this is the tip of the iceberg,” Stallings said.

We reached out to former Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera, who did not sound enthused to hear from us. He was chief when most of the forging was going on. We asked him about it. He reminded us he’s been gone two years and he deferred to the current chief.

The current chief, Paul Neudigate, is now given credit for cleaning up the issue with forged documents soon after learning about it.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.