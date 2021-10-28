‘The Soap Kid’, 12-year-old Parker Rivers gives back to less fortunate

EVANS, GA. (WJBF) – A 12-year-old boy is using his success to give back to those less fortunate.

Parker Rivers ha an interesting hobby that he’s turned into a successful business.

He started his business in 2019 when he was just 9-years-old, and has earned the nickname “The Soap Kid.”

“I make handmade soaps, wax melts, candles…anything kind of in the soap area. My mom started doing soap as a hobby and I took over to kind of make money on the side and did not expect it to blow up this big,” said Parker.

Parker sold out three times in a row at some of his first events. People started asking him for custom orders.

Now, Parker does twenty to twenty-five events a year.

“They always ask my mom ‘is that the person that made the soap’ and their faces are always shocked. Like how? I’m 12 and make a profit off of soaps,” said Parker.

Parker hasn’t let success go to his head. Now, he’s looking to give back to kids who are less fortunate. At his next several events, Parker will be taking donations for Toys for Tots.

“It makes me feel good that I’m giving back to the community for kids who do not get a lot of things for Christmas and other types of holidays. Whenever I started, I didn’t really think I would go far with my business, but after I went far, people started to reach out to me and, so then, I wanted to give back to the community because it’s good for people to have stuff for Christmas and I hope they get a good Christmas and just have a good time,” said Parker.

Parker will be in Grovetown at Liberty Park Community Center, Friday, October 29th, accepting monetary donations. For the rest of his events he’ll be accepting monetary donations as well as toys. To find out his schedule CLICK HERE.

Now, we couldn’t visit “The Soap Kid” without getting a lesson in how to make soap: