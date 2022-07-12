ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The mother of 19-year-old Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons, who was killed in a shooting at the Anderson Mall last weekend, spoke out Tuesday pushing for change and honoring her son’s memory.

“Things are going to change,” said Clemons’ mom Khalilah Gray. “Laws are going to change. You all will know my son for making changes, not for dying at that mall.”

“You all are going to know him for his smile,” she continued. “You all are going to know him for his spirit… They took something that was loved by everyone, not just here [but] everywhere. He was an asset to the community.”

Clemons, an Anderson native, played football at T.L. Hanna High School before joining the football program at Greensboro College.

Gray said Clemons was back home on break and was just getting ready to go back to school at the North Carolina college.

“My son would get up in the morning to go train, because his goal was to go to a D-1 [program]. His main goal was ‘mom I’m going to a D-1 so we can get up out of this hood and you won’t worry about nothing’.”

20-year-old Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the July 9 shooting. His bond was deferred to a circuit court judge on Tuesday by a magistrate judge.

Gray said she’s determined to make sure her son’s death will result in change.

“I’m not going to make things easy. This will not happen again…No mother should feel the way I feel.”

“They were able to walk into a mall with a gun and take someone’s life,” she added. “They were too comfortable. We’re making it too comfortable for them…I’m not moving from hatred. I don’t hate nobody, but I’m angry.”