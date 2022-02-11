Third Tennessee escaped inmate captured in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WJHL) — The third inmate who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail last week has been captured.

The TBI announced Thursday night that Johnny Shane Brown was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and other authorities in Wilmington, North Carolina.

After receiving information about Brown’s possible location, authorities located the white Chevrolet Silverado that Brown was believed to be traveling in on S. 16th Street in Wilmington. The Tennessee license plate had been replaced with a West Virginia plate.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, federal and local authorities set up a perimeter around the address and arrested the fugitive who had been on the run for the past week.

Johnny Brown (Photo: TBI)

Brown will be held in the New Hanover County Detention Center pending extradition.

“We wish to thank the United States Marshals Service, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the numerous other federal, state, and local agencies that assisted with this investigation,” the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Brown and fellow inmates Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver escaped from the jail by crawling through an air vent. Carr and Sarver died in Brunswick County, North Carolina following a police chase.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was in jail on charges of aggravated stalking, domestic assault, harassment, and violation of an order of protection.

The TBI and U.S. Marshals offered a combined reward of $22,500 for information leading to the three fugitives’ arrest. The TBI added all three to the agency’s “most wanted” list following their escape.