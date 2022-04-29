(WSPA) — U.S. News and World Report released its annual rankings of the best high schools in the nation. In South Carolina, Wade Hampton High School in Greenville made the top 10 list for the state. The Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston ranked second overall in the country.

The rankings did not include private schools. Here are the top high schools in the state as ranked by U.S. News and World Report:

To determine a school’s rank, the publication looked at six factors using data from third-party sources:

College Readiness

30% The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking the exams alone. State Assessment Proficiency 20% Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation. State Assessment Performance 20% How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News’ expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. Underserved Student Performance 10% Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-undeserved students, with parity or higher being the goal. College Curriculum Breadth 10% The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking it alone. Graduation Rate 10% The proportion of entering ninth-graders who graduated four academic years later.

Much of the data used for the 2022 list comes from several years ago: