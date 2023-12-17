LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A tractor trailer overturned at a busy Laurens intersection Friday morning, spilling metal debris.

The Laurens Police Department said the crash happened at the corner of Fleming Street and Harper Street around 9:30 a.m.

Fleming Street was closed from Mills Street to Harper Street for several hours for debris removal.

Traffic camera video from the Laurens Police showed the truck flip over while turning.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The road reopened shortly before 3 p.m.