ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to an Anderson County home Thursday after a trailer crashed into it.

The Powdersville Fire Department said they were dispatched in the evening in reference to a crash involving a trailer.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that the trailer detached from a parked vehicle across the roadway and rolled into the home.

Trailer vs House (Source: Powdersville Fire Department)

The room the trailer rolled into was not occupied according to firefighters.