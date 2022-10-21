SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Two trapped construction workers were rescued after a trench collapsed Friday morning at Byrnes High School.

Spartanburg School District 5 said the incident happened just before 10 a.m. after a piece of equipment caused the walls of a trench to cave in, trapping two men in dirt up to their shoulders.

One man was able to free himself and another was taken to the hospital.

The Town of Duncan Fire Chief Barry Forst said the rescue took a little over two hours, but officials were able to rescue the second worker. He was airlifted to the hospital.

When asked how lucky the two construction workers were, the fire chief said, “extremely lucky. Most people do not survive this.”

Both men have been released from the hospital.

According to the Lyman Police Department, no students were injured and the school itself is secure.