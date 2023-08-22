NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A tugboat that sank two weeks ago in 30 feet of water off the coast of North Myrtle Beach has been recovered and moved to a South Carolina shipyard, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Three people had to be rescued when the 59-foot push tug Jacqueline sank on Aug 8. The Coast Guard said on Monday that the “circumstances regarding the incident are ongoing.”
The boat had about 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel onboard when it sank, the Coast Guard said, but there were no reports of any “shoreline impacts.” A half-mile safety zone that was in place during the salvage operation has been lifted.
The salvage operation began a week ago after a crane and barge operated by Resolve Marine arrived at the scene. According to the Coast Guard, the tug was “lifted, de-watered and prepared for movement” before it was towed to a shipyard to be inspected.