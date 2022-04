BERKLEY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two earthquakes were reported in South Carolina Friday.

The first earthquake was located in Ladson.

According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 1.07 around 1:32 p.m.

The second earthquake was located in Taylors.

According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.17 around 10:02 p.m.

The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Friday was located in Elgin on April 7.