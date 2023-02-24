WASHINGTON (WAVY) – The U.S. Postal Service has announced new stamp subjects for 2023 and one of them features works from a Virginia artist.

According to a press release, William James Taylor Jr. from Virginia created a graphic abstraction as part of the new “Art of the Skateboard” stamps.

Taylor Jr. is a self-taught artist who works in digital media and photography. He has also started a line called CORE222 which is made of up gear and accessories.

His work on this year’s stamps will be an “energetic red and orange graphic abstraction” and will be featured alongside three other stamps that will capture the art of skateboarding and its excellence.