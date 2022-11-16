CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The University of Virginia athletics department has announced that the game scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled.

According to the department, this decision comes after the shooting of five students on the Grounds of the University, Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry — three members of the UVA team.

UVA footballs players D’Sean Perry (left), Lavel Davis, Jr. (center) and Devin Chandler (right) were killed in a shooting in the university’s campus on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. (Photos: UVA Athletics).

The Cavaliers were set to take on Coastal Carolina at home on Nov. 19, and it would have been UVA’s final home game of the season.

The decision on whether the Cavaliers will travel to Blacksburg to participate in the long-standing rivalry with the Virginia Tech Hokies on Nov. 26, has not been made at this time.

According to the UVA athletics department, ticket refund information for the Coastal Carolina game will be issued at a later date.