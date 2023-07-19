GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s hard to put into words the kind of week Michael Sibert is having.

On Monday, the Greer-based chef and his wife welcomed a new son into the world. And on Wednesday, he makes his national television debut.

Sibert will be one of the contestants on Wednesday’s episode of Guy’s Grocery Games on Food Network.

Hosted by Guy Fieri, the show pits four chefs against one another in a three-round contest in which they must complete cooking challenges using ingredients found in a mock supermarket built for the show.

“It’s amazing,” said Sibert. “Obviously I can’t talk to everybody right now. But I can see through social media the reactions it is getting. So many people are proud of me and happy to see somebody they know get that type of spotlight. That is an amazing feeling.”

Sibert is a classically trained chef, and the owner of two restaurants based in Greer – White Wine and Butter and Anonymous Burgers, both located at Cartwright Food Hall on Trade Street. The former location offers a selection of freshly made pasta and authentic Cajun meals derived from Sibert’s grandmother-in-law’s own recipes from New Orleans.

To really test his skills to get ready for the show, Sibert said he started making late night grocery store runs after work, quickly tracking down ingredients and preparing meals on a timer.

“I know the people at Food Lion got tired of me coming in right before close. I would go every night after work and really tapped into my inner Guy’s Grocery Games.”

Even with the preparation, Sibert said the actual experience of being part of the show was unlike any other.

“The experience of being on Guy’s Grocery Games has given me the opportunity to represent my state, Greer, my friends and family,” he said. “They get to see me break down barriers and help build a bridge of hope in my community for the little boys and girls who were told they weren’t good enough to do certain things.

“I just want them to know anything is possible and hopefully this experience will continue to give me purpose, and opportunities to make an impact in people’s lives.”

White Wine and Butter is inviting locals who want to cheer on Sibert when the episode airs on Wednesday. The restaurant is hosting a watch party for the episode. The show starts at 9 p.m., but anyone interested in watching is encouraged to show up a bit earlier to get a table and enjoy a meal before the show begins.

Guy’s Grocery Games airs Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Food Network.