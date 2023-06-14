SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Emergency Management said Highway 176 near Settle Road is shut down due to a crash that happened Wednesday morning.

Crews are on the scene working to clean a hot tar spill following the crash.

Officials said the tar spill itself presents no danger to anyone but inhibits travel until removed.

Photo of tar spill (Source: Spartanburg County Emergency Management)

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the highway to traffic between Campton Road and the interchange near Inman and Spartanburg.

Drivers are encouraged to route to the signed detour via US 176 to SC-262 to I-26 which has been established by officials.

The road reopening will be determined by the SCDOT.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.